You can start a new order on any Slack channel. Include restaurant's name or, even better, link to the menu
Everyone can join the order with a single line of text
After everybody picked what they’d like, Bitebot will select who’s placing the order in restaurant and is paying this time
Update team’s balance after your order has arrived and is paid for. You can adjust individual prices and include shared costs - like delivery and tip - or discounts
After confirming order you can see how each participant's balance changed and track all previous orders
With a single Slack command all your team members can place an order for today's lunch and be sure a person responsible for making it happen will be chosen
Giving money back is awkward. That's why you never have to do it with Bitebot. Just settle order and everybody's balance will automatically update
Person with the lowest balance will be selected by Bitebot to place an order with a restaurant and pay for everybody. Can't pay? No problem - bill can be split with others
Going out for lunch every once in a while is fun. Having to go out for lunch every day is exhausting and extremely time consuming. Bitebot makes it easy to quickly organize delivery to your office
Much more. You can use Bitebot to settle any kind of payment, like the evening you all went for drinks after work, or, you know, bowling
It's cheaper to order together. Not only you split the delivery, but many restaurants will give discounts for bigger orders
Not everything is the easiest with Slack; that's why you can manage orders straight from your mobile device
We save time for all your ream members. Not only it's easier to order, gather and manage all orders, but it's no longer necessary to individually pay back with transfer or cash
You not only order together, but also can eat together. It's healthy for teams to bond during break times
See who owes the most. See who paid the most. And everyone in between
You can run multiple orders at the same time - just start them on different Slack channels
Easily access all previous orders, so you can always track your balance